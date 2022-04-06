BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). BrainsWay posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

BWAY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. 26,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,840. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a market cap of $143.71 million, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in BrainsWay by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BrainsWay by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

