Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of BFH stock opened at $54.89 on Monday. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $53.30 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Bread Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
