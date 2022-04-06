BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 72,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,741,475 shares.The stock last traded at $3.79 and had previously closed at $3.89.
Several analysts have recently commented on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.66.
BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRF (BRFS)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.