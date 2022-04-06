BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 72,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,741,475 shares.The stock last traded at $3.79 and had previously closed at $3.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,144,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 231,786 shares during the last quarter.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

