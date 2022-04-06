Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Gap Down to $52.41

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.41, but opened at $51.22. Brighthouse Financial shares last traded at $51.19, with a volume of 256 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $796,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at $254,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

