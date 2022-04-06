Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Sells $500,534.60 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $500,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wyman Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $71.78.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,631,000 after buying an additional 680,075 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 56.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Brinker International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 385,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

