Brokerages Anticipate AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.01). AcuityAds reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AcuityAds.
AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%.
NYSE ATY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. 156,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,188. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $199.81 million and a PE ratio of 21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AcuityAds by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AcuityAds by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.
AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
