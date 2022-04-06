Brokerages Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.86.

Genmab A/S stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,157. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $49.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 54,354 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,209,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.