Brokerages Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.37. Pinduoduo reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

PDD traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, reaching $46.82. 11,839,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,250,963. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $66.53. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.30. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

