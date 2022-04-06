Brokerages Anticipate RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). RVL Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RVL Pharmaceuticals.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.51% and a negative return on equity of 92.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

RVLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

RVL Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. 2,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,774. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.91. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $4.85.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

