Brokerages Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Post $1.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.31. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $867.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,838,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,378,000 after buying an additional 160,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,885,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,534,000 after buying an additional 32,382 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,531,000 after purchasing an additional 228,502 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,522,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $88.34. 186,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.82. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $73.13 and a one year high of $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

