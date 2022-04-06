Brokerages Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Post $1.37 EPS

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIGet Rating) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.31. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $867.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,838,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,378,000 after buying an additional 160,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,885,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,534,000 after buying an additional 32,382 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,531,000 after purchasing an additional 228,502 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,522,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $88.34. 186,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.82. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $73.13 and a one year high of $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

About Selective Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.