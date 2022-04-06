Brokerages Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $373.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) will announce $373.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $365.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $381.62 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $288.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.05. The stock had a trading volume of 72,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,663. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $88.43 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

