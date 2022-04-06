Brokerages Expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to Announce $1.62 EPS

Brokerages predict that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.65. Essent Group reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in Essent Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 202,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 388.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $40.60. 582,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,551. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

