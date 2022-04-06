Brokerages Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $51,623,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,972,000 after acquiring an additional 761,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 603,872 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,573,000 after acquiring an additional 275,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 216,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.