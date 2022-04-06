Brokerages Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) to announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $937.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 9.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GFL Environmental by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,771,000 after purchasing an additional 399,042 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in GFL Environmental by 156.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,684,000 after buying an additional 6,177,420 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFL stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 927,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.39. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

