Brokerages Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is $0.27. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOL. Barclays raised their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.
GOL stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.85.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
