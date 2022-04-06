Brokerages Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is $0.27. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOL. Barclays raised their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 357,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 52,655 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.85.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

