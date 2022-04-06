Brokerages Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to Post -$1.21 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) will report ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.43). Guardant Health posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($4.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($4.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($3.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $75.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,131. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.67. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $169.43.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

