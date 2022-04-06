Brokerages Expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Range Resources posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 253.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

RRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Range Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRC traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $32.05. 78,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,985. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Range Resources has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $33.07.

Range Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

