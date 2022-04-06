Brokerages Expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) will report $299.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.28 million. U.S. Silica reported sales of $234.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 19.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,461,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 716,143 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $6,443,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $7,164,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 332,900 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 860,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 309,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLCA opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $20.33.

About U.S. Silica (Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.