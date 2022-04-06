Brokerages Set AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Target Price at $6.10

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATY shares. Desjardins downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AcuityAds by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 231,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AcuityAds by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 370,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in AcuityAds by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATY opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93. AcuityAds has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

