Brokerages Set Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target at $18.67

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIRD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.31. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,398,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,914,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

