Brokerages Set ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) PT at $3,061.67

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,061.67.

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,450 ($32.13) to GBX 2,280 ($29.90) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.28) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.46) to GBX 3,040 ($39.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOMY traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04. ASOS has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $80.93.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.