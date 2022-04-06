Brokerages Set Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Price Target at $0.68

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.68.
Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €0.72 ($0.79) to €0.75 ($0.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
OTCMKTS:BNDSY remained flat at $$1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.
About Banco de Sabadell (Get Rating)
Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.
