Brokerages Set Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Price Target at $0.68

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.68.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €0.72 ($0.79) to €0.75 ($0.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

OTCMKTS:BNDSY remained flat at $$1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.96%.

About Banco de Sabadell (Get Rating)

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.