Brokerages Set Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Target Price at $11.67

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.54.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Berry will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Berry during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Berry by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Berry by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Berry by 49,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

