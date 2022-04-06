Brokerages Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Target Price at $66.45

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $256,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 945,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after buying an additional 925,238 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,988,000 after buying an additional 776,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after buying an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

