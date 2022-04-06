Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Price Target at $117.93

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get BP alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.87. 666,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,068,110. The firm has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. BP has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BP will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.