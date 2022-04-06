Brokerages Set Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target at $95.00

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

FATE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of FATE opened at $40.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.57. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.64.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,787 shares of company stock worth $5,780,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

