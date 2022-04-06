Brokerages Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) PT at $169.56

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.56.

Several analysts recently commented on FVRR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 828.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fiverr International by 105.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day moving average is $121.04. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $262.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

