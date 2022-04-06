Brokerages Set Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) PT at $71.33

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of research firms have commented on GCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of GCO opened at $62.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.09. Genesco has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.03.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

