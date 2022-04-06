Brokerages Set Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) PT at $71.33

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.
A number of research firms have commented on GCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
Shares of GCO opened at $62.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.09. Genesco has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.
Genesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
