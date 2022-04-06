Brokerages Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT at $182.25

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.25.
A number of research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.79. 9,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,547. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.21. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $103.05 and a twelve month high of $241.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.36.
IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,362,000 after purchasing an additional 427,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,572,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,415,000 after purchasing an additional 292,970 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,969,000 after purchasing an additional 292,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,267,000 after purchasing an additional 254,905 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.