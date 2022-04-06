Brokerages Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT at $182.25

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.79. 9,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,547. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.21. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $103.05 and a twelve month high of $241.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,362,000 after purchasing an additional 427,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,572,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,415,000 after purchasing an additional 292,970 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,969,000 after purchasing an additional 292,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,267,000 after purchasing an additional 254,905 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

