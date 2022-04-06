Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT at $107.60

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.41. 615,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,771,326. The stock has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.97.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

