Brokerages Set Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Price Target at $24.55

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GASNY. UBS Group downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($27.14) to €26.40 ($29.01) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

