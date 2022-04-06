Brokerages Set NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target at $17.20

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NPCE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroPace from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ NPCE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.37. 36,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a current ratio of 14.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07. NeuroPace has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 79.85% and a negative return on equity of 141.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NeuroPace by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

