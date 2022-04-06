Brokerages Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Target Price at $43.54

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,398,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,985 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,557 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,411,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,278,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 498.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,328,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438,503 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 909.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,813 shares during the period.

PINS stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.47. 358,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,170,725. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

