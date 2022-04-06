Brokerages Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Target Price at $43.54

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.54.
Several research firms have issued reports on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,398,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,985 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,557 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PINS stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.47. 358,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,170,725. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.19.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Pinterest (Get Rating)
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
