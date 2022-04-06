Brokerages Set RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) PT at $39.50

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDNT. TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 14.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of RadNet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RadNet by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in RadNet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

RDNT traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 170,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,147. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. RadNet has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.71.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RadNet had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

