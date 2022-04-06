Brokerages Set Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Price Target at C$12.10

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.10.

SDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of SDE stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.34. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$3.85 and a 1-year high of C$10.97.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$296.43 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

