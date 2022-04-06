Brokerages Set Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price at $161.41

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.41.
SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $356,253 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Splunk has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66.
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.
