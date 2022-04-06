Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) PT at C$76.09

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on STN. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Stantec and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total value of C$618,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,627,576.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,644 shares of company stock worth $2,997,658.

STN stock opened at C$62.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.56. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$52.09 and a 1-year high of C$73.10.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$916.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$922.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.3900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

