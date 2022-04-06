Brokerages Set SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) PT at $14.25

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.
STKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SunOpta stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 600,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,887. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $584.21 million, a PE ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.89. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $15.96.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
