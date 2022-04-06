Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,905 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,680,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989,832 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,699,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,839,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 582,160 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.