Brokers Offer Predictions for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $27.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,032,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

