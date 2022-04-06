Brokers Set Expectations for ABB Ltd’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ABB in a research note issued on Sunday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ABB’s FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.77.

NYSE:ABB opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. ABB has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,649,000 after acquiring an additional 102,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ABB by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,539,000 after purchasing an additional 257,264 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in ABB by 30.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 7.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 7.0% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 238,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

