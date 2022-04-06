Brokers Set Expectations for Helios Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Helios Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLIO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $75.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.29 and a twelve month high of $114.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 46.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 168.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

