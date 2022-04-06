Brokers Set Expectations for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.15 per share for the year.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

NYSE:MSM opened at $84.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

