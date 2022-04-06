Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 50,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,315,824 shares.The stock last traded at $57.22 and had previously closed at $58.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAM. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

The stock has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

