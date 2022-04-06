Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $74.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners traded as high as $67.44 and last traded at $67.33, with a volume of 321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.26.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,453,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,151,000 after acquiring an additional 280,506 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

