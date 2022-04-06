Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 7,000 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,352,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,434,000 after purchasing an additional 196,699 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $64,424,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,403,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,189,000 after purchasing an additional 330,977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 13.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,382,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,760,000 after purchasing an additional 395,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 37.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,886,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after purchasing an additional 786,057 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

ORCC opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. The company had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.48%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

