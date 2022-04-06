Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,396 American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

NYSE:AAT opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.73 per share, with a total value of $114,009.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,507 in the last three months. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

