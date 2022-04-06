Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New $333,000 Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 231.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $165.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $170.59. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 111.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

