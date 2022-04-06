Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,911 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.