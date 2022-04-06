Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,520 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AER. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AerCap by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 253,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AerCap by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 919,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,128 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 125,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

AER opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.43%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

